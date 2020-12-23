russian chinese bombers south korea: russia-china sent 19 fighter planes in panic; south korea launched F-16 fighter jet – south korea scrambles fighter jets to intercept russian and chinese bombers in fear of wwii

Strong points:

Strategic bombers and fighter jets from Russia and China simultaneously flew over the East China Sea and the Sea of ​​Japan on Tuesday. South Korea has claimed Russian and Chinese fighter jets infiltrated its airspace. South Korea immediately sent its F-16 fighter jets to attack these Russian-Chinese planes. It is said that 15 fighter jets from Russia and 4 from China flew near the South Korean border, causing a tense atmosphere on the Korean peninsula.

The South Korean military said fighter jets from China and Russia had infiltrated the country’s air defense detection area. The Russian and Chinese air forces are believed to have practiced together. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it was a preemptive exercise conducted by the Second Joint Air Surveillance Team in the Asia-Pacific region in conjunction with the Chinese Air Force. Extremely deadly bombers from Russia and China participated in this exercise.

The 19 planes from Russia and China included the Tu-95MS, the PLA Air Force H-6K bomber, and the Sukhoi-35 fighter. In response, South Korea sent its American-made F-16 fighter jets. It is said that Avak planes from Russia were also involved in the exercise, which monitored South Korea’s planes. South Korea said its planes warned Russian and Chinese planes to flee and released fireballs.

Has not violated the airspace of any country: Russia

South Korea said it expects the Chinese Air Force to train because it announced planned general training. After this incident, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry contacted China and Russia and advised them not to repeat such an incident. On the other hand, Russia said its planes took off in accordance with international law. During this time, no airspace of any country has been violated.

The latest incident comes as a South Korean fighter jet fired at a Russian and Chinese fighter jet during a similar joint patrol 18 months ago. Meanwhile, Japanese Air Force planes also sided with South Korea and alleged that Russia and China had violated its airspace. After the incident, relations between Russia and South Korea fell into the abyss.