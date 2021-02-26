Russian diplomats in North Korea left with rail cart pushed in hand: Russian diplomats left North Korea aboard a cart

Strong points:

Angry at the North Korean people who returned home from North Korea via a hand-tapped tram, angry at this behavior by North Korea, North Korea traveled by air, train and road due to rage on social media Banned Pyongyang

Russian diplomats stationed in North Korea are due to leave for Moscow with their families on baggage carts. Since then, this visit by Russian diplomats has been widely criticized in their own country. Foreign diplomats in all countries enjoy special facilities in accordance with the protocol. They are neither checked at the airport nor arrested. North Korea also maintains good relations with its neighbor Russia. In such a situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry has been severely criticized for having diplomats walk from their friendly country with their families.

Russia arrived from Pyongyang after traveling for 34 hours

The 8 diplomats stationed at the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, had to travel nearly 34 hours on the railroad to reach their homeland with their families. During this time, the families of these diplomats were also with him. These people placed their personal effects on a cart with a hand cover over the railline. Children and elders moved forward in rotation.

All North Korean flights closed and border sealed

The closest city to Vladivostok is North Korea’s Russia. North Korean airline Air Corio offers flight service from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, but the flight has been banned in recent months due to a corona virus infection. North Korea has also kept its land border sealed since February last year. No one is allowed to come to North Korea or leave here.

The Russian Embassy clarified

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang issued a statement saying it was the only way left for our diplomats to get to their country. Initially, the journey of the families of these diplomats began by train. These people spent 32 hours traveling on a slow railway line known for poor maintenance from North Korea. After that, they traveled for two hours by bus and arrived near the border. After arriving here, he was given a hand cart on the railroad tracks. Through which these people completed the rest of their journey.

Criticism in Russia

Photos of the visit were also posted on the Russian Embassy’s Twitter account in Pyongyang. Since then, questions have been asked about the disrespect of Russian diplomats in North Korea. Most users target foreign policy and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In fact, relations between these two countries are very good, despite which the whole world is astonished by such relations with diplomats.