Russian fighter plane: video Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ends press conference on infiltration of Russian fighter jets in Lithuania

Madrid

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had to leave his press conference in two due to the intrusion of Russian fighter jets into Lithuania. Security officials immediately took the Prime Minister of Spain to the high security zone. After that, NATO fighters took off from this air base and chased the Russian infiltration planes. These fighters flew without trajectory from the Russian state of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania.

Press conference had to be interrupted to stop Russian infiltration

According to the report, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was visiting the NATO air base in Lithuania. During this time, he began holding press conferences in front of ready-to-fly fighter jets to declare their support for NATO. These fighter planes were equipped with missiles for anti-infiltration missions. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda was also with the Spanish Prime Minister during this incident.

What did you see in the video?

In a video that goes viral about the incident, pilots are shown running towards the fighter jets standing just behind Sanchez and Naveda. Ground personnel accompanying these pilots quickly withdrew the flags of NATO, Lithuania and Spain for the press conference. After which these two leaders were taken by their security agents to safe places.

Lithuanian army explained the incident

A spokesperson for the Lithuanian Army Joint Chiefs of Staff said Spanish jets stationed at NATO air bases were immediately dispatched to monitor a military jet. These fighters were heading for Lithuanian airspace after taking off from Kaliningrad without any flight plan. Russia has always claimed that its fighter jets flying from Kaliningrad always take off from international airspace.

Kaliningrad is thousands of kilometers from mainland Russia

Kaliningrad is a province of Russia located thousands of kilometers from the mainland. Located by the Baltic Sea, this Russian state shares its border with Lithuania and Poland. Russia also maintains a military base in Kaliningrad. Russian fighters often enter Lithuanian airspace to reach the region.