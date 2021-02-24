Russian hackers target NASA: ‘Russian’ hackers now target US space agency NASA – Russian hackers now target US space agency NASA and the FAA

Washington

Hackers have also penetrated the networks of NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a series of widespread cyber attacks against US federal agencies and businesses. The Washington Post published a report to this effect, indicating that the Biden administration is preparing sanctions against Russia because the suspected cybercriminals are “ possibly of Russian origin. ”

The White House said last week that the Solar Winds hack resulted in a cyberattack on nine federal agencies and about 100 private sector companies. The investigation into this widespread cyberattack has been referred to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Even before the committee hearing, there was talk of cyber hackers violating the NASA and FAA network.

Although a NASA spokesperson did not deny the report, it must be said that since the investigation is ongoing, detailed information in this regard cannot be shared. The FAA spokesperson did not respond to a request for a response. Other federal agencies that have been cyberattacked include commerce, energy, homeland security, the Department of Justice, the treasury, and healthcare institutions.

This type of cyberattack was detected last year when “Fire-E” spoke of hackers being hacked into its network. Anne Neuberger, deputy cybersecurity and emerging technology adviser, said in a briefing that the cybercriminals are “ probably of Russian origin ” and have been carrying out their actions from the United States. To carry out the attack, the hackers placed malware in Orion software sold by IT management company Solar Winds.

Neuberger said that, as you know, around 18,000 organizations have downloaded this malware. Therefore, as many cases of hacking have been detected so far, the actual number may be much higher. He said that since hackers started hacking from the United States, it has been difficult for the United States government to monitor their activities.