Russian influencer Marina Balmasheva shares first photos of her daughter-in-law: Russian Instagram star marries her baby-born stepson, first shared photo

Marina Balamsheva, a Russian star married to a stepson, gave birth to a child, Marina Balamsheva shared her first photo of her child on social media, Marina has been with her ex-husband Array and her 20-year-old son since over 10 years.

Marina Balamsheva, a Russian social media star who married her stepson 15 years younger than her husband, has now given birth to a child. Marina shared the first photo of her child on social media. Marina (35) has been with her ex-husband Array and their 20-year-old son Vladimir 'Vova' Shawearin for over 10 years. Marina divorced Aré after 10 years of marriage and married Vladimir.

Marina and Vladimir are seen quite happy in the photo with the baby. Marina also gave birth to a daughter of Array before her marriage to Vladimir. Marina’s Instagram has millions of followers. Marina has known Vladimir since he was only 7 years old. After the divorce, Array now takes care of 5 adopted children. During Marina’s divorce, Array alleged the Instagram star caught her son in his love trap when he came home to celebrate college vacation.

Array reveals that he does not speak to his wife or son even after becoming a grandfather. Please say that Marina and Vladimir’s mismatched marriage is still a topic of discussion on social media. Marina had said that after the divorce she fell in love with her 20-year-old stepson Vladimir and the two decided to get married. The two were set to tie the knot in early 2020, but their plan was postponed due to the corona virus outbreak.

Marina said the two no longer had a relationship with Array. The wedding photos and videos were shared on social media. While sharing her weight loss journey, Marina worked on a documentary after which she came to Limelight. The two’s social media posts are widely shared, in which they are seen signing documents and celebrating the joy of marriage.