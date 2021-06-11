Russian Navy Exercise: Russian Navy Pacific Fleet Operational Exercise Video: Watch Russian Navy Maneuver Video

Moscow

The Russian Navy has launched a massive naval exercise to undermine the growing US power in the Pacific Ocean. Hundreds of warships including destroyers, corvettes, amphibious ships, submarines are involved in this maneuver. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the exercise, which began on Thursday, is taking place in the central Pacific. The exercise is commanded by Admiral Sergei Avakyants, a veteran commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Maneuver 4000 km from home

During this exercise, the Russian Navy will carry out missions such as military operations in extreme conditions far from its traditional zone, protecting maritime communications, locating enemy submarines by establishing communication with warships and planes . For this exercise, Russian Navy warships were sighted at a distance of approximately 4,000 km from their home operational areas.

These Russian Navy warships are included

The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet consists of the guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the largest anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleev, and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov. In addition, the Hero corvette of the Russian Federation Eldar Tsidenzapov, Gromki and the warship Sovarshny of the Stareguschi-class also participate. The Marshal Krylov missile tracking ship is also involved in this exercise.

Russia builds overpowered stealth warship, America’s concern to rise in Europe, Arctic

Fighter planes patrolling the air

About 20 planes, including Tu-142MZ anti-submarine warfare bombers and MiG-31BM interceptors, are also involved to monitor enemy movements from the air. Several Russian submarines patrol underwater. In the meantime, several other ships have been deployed to maintain access to logistics and ammunition.

Russia had driven out the American reconnaissance planes on Thursday

Also on Thursday, a Russian Air Force Su-35 fighter jet intercepted a United States Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean. This American ship was trying to infiltrate near the Russian border. The Russian Defense Ministry said the United States often takes its spy planes, reconnaissance drones and bombers east.

So why is Russia doing military exercises?

The exercise follows US threats to deploy missiles to the region after withdrawing from the Medium-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019. After this warning from America, Russia and China became alert. Just a month ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited China and insisted on forming an alliance against the United States.