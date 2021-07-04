Russian Navy Fleet in the Black Sea: Russian warplanes bomb enemy ships in the Black Sea

Moscow

Russian fighter jets are practicing precision bombing of counterfeit enemy warships amid escalating tensions in the Black Sea. The Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet said its fighter jets conducted joint naval exercises with warplanes from the Southern Military District. During this time, the practice of dropping bombs on enemy warships and attacking with missiles was practiced. These days, the United States-led military organization, NATO, is also conducting maneuvers in the Black Sea with the armies of many countries.

Russian state news agency RIA reported that Russian Navy and Air Force fighter jets carried out training missions over the Black Sea. During this time, precision bombing and missile strikes were carried out on simulated enemy ships. The Sukhoi Su-30SM, Sukhoi Su-24M, Sukhoi Su-34 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets participated in the exercise.

The S-400 was tested in Crimea just two days ago

Two days ago, the Russian Air Force tested the S-400 missile system in Ukraine-occupied Crimea. Russian military officials said they were checking the operational readiness of this missile defense system. Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet spokesperson Captain Alexey Rulyov said Black Sea Fleet planes and helicopters carried out the exercise along with the Army’s training. air of the southern military district. In this context, their readiness was verified by firing the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and the Pantsir missile and self-propelled gun system.

Russia irritated by NATO maneuvers

NATO’s annual Sea Bridge exercise kicked off on Monday in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian Navy is closely monitoring the warships participating in this exercise. About 5,000 troops and 32 warships from 32 countries are involved in this exercise by countries opposing Russia. By July 10, the armies of enemy countries will demonstrate their might in the sea near Russia.

What works air defense system

Its job is to detect and prevent any possible airstrikes in the country. It collects information using various types of radars and satellites. Based on this information, he can tell from where the fighter jets can attack. Apart from that, he can take out enemy planes and missiles in the air by firing anti-missiles. India has so far bought only weapons to kill from Russia. For the first time, India is buying an S-400 defense system from Russia.

