Russian scientists try to extract prehistoric viruses from woolly mammoth carcasses: Russian scientists extract prehistoric viruses: Russia extract virus from 50 thousand year old animal virus

Amid the Corona virus disaster, Russia has taken a step that has heightened the tension of scientists around the world. In fact, Russia is extracting viruses from animals 50 thousand years old from the time that are no longer present. These animal fossils were found in the snowy region of Siberia, and now scientists at the Russian Bioweapons Manufacturing Research Center are extracting their biological material. These fossils have been buried there under snow for thousands of years. Russian scientists are looking for fossils of ancient woolly elephants and rhinos, as well as the remains of dogs, horses, rats and rabbits from the historical period of Prague. Let us know what it is and why are scientists afraid …

Scientists Who Made Biological Weapons Took Sample

According to DailyMail news, the oldest fossil is around 50 thousand years old, which is that of a lemming (rat-like creature). All of this research is supported by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology. The center was founded by Leonid Brezhnev, the head of the Soviet Union during the Cold War era. The purpose of this center was to conduct research to manufacture biological weapons at this time. This research center, located near Novosibirx, Siberia, is the second Corona virus vaccine to be taken from Sputnik V. Russian scientists have collected 50 samples of ancient fossils from the Mammoth Museum in Yakutsk, the most cold of the world, and this should be resumed. This research, carried out by Russian scientists, has the international mission of preparing clones of ancient living organisms. All photos sincerely Siberian Times

Study of ancient virus to begin in Russia

Scientific doctor Olesya Okhalopkova from the Russian Research Center said that we are trying to extract the paleoviruses so that paleovirology can now be introduced in Russia. Our aim is to study the development of the virus, but experts warn that the search for such ancient viruses will lead to an increased risk of infectious diseases. Dr. Olesya takes samples of soft tissue from animals. The Russian scientist said she would try to find out all of the genome sequencing. This will make scientists aware of the diversity of microbes. He said, “If the nucleic acid had not deteriorated, we could get data on their structure and find out how it changed.” Russian scientists hope this data on historic Prague organisms will help them understand current infectious diseases.

Mystical Russian Laboratory Prepares Biological Weapons!

In the historical period of Prague, horses were found in Siberia, which even lived at minus 50 degrees Celsius. Russian museum scientist Sergey Fedorov said the Mammath Museum has long been associated with the Vector Research Institute. He said: “We hope that the paleo virus will be detected and there are still many mysteries waiting to be revealed in the world of viruses.” The Russian Vector Institute has already produced a large-scale smallpox virus and still has its stock. The Vector Institute would also replace Marburg as a weapon. The institute has been involved in recent efforts in the field of drugs like plague, Ebola, hepatitis B, HIV, SARS, and cancer. The same institute produced the second Russian vaccine against the corona virus, Epivackorona.

40,000-year-old rhino found in coldest place on earth

In the past, one of the coldest places in the world to live was found in a huge vestige of woolly rhinoceros amid the snow in the Siberian region of Russia. This vestige of the woolly rhino was found in the Yakutia region, still covered in snow. This rhino relic is about 40 thousand years old. Russian scientists presented the remains of this woolly rhino to the media, according to the Siberian Times report. Even after nearly 40,000 years, 80% of the organic matter of this woolly rhino remains. The rhino’s hair, teeth, horn and fat are still there. The rhino was discovered during snowmelt in the uninhabited Yakoutian area in August of last year. “This juvenile woolly rhino is about 236 centimeters tall, which is about a meter shorter than an adult rhino,” said Gennady Boiskorov, a doctor at the Yakutian Academy of Sciences. Scientists believe this juvenile woolly rhino was fleeing to escape human predators and was trapped in the swamp.