Russian submarine in the Baltic Sea: Russian nuclear submarine in the Baltic Sea war situations

Moscow

President Vladimir Putin has deployed the Russian Navy’s nuclear killer submarine in the Baltic Sea amid mounting tensions with the United States and Britain. This Oscar-II-class nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine patrols multiple super-destructive missiles. It has been reported that two other Russian Navy nuclear submarines have been sighted in this area. One of these submarines is equipped with nuclear missiles. Russia is currently irritated by the maneuvers of the US-led military organization, NATO, taking place in the Black Sea.

This submarine will be included in the parade of the Russian Navy

Defense expert HI Shutan, who monitors the movements of submarines around the world, told the Daily Telegraph that the submarines would take part in the Russian Navy’s annual parade in St. Petersburg. Usually, Russia sends only one nuclear submarine each year to participate in this parade. But this time in view of regional tensions, that number has been increased to three. It is the only Russian nuclear submarine stationed in the Baltic Sea.

This submarine will participate in Russian Navy Day

Open Source Intelligence analysts have stated that the name of this submarine is Orel (K-266). Who is expected to participate in the Navy Day Parade to be held in St. Petersburg, Russia on July 26. Saint Petersburg, one of the largest industrial cities and naval bases in Russia, is located at the mouth of the Baltic Sea. Most of Russia’s trade takes place through this route.

Britain in action to save its carrier from Russia, deploys two “heavenly eyes”

The Russian submarine can fire these missiles

The Orel submarine is capable of firing the P-800 Oniks missile. This missile can destroy enemy warships and ground targets in an instant with supersonic speed. The submarine also carries the 3M14K Kalibr Land Cruise Missile, which is as powerful as the US Army’s Tomahawk Cruise Missile. The firepower of these two missiles was tested in Syria. Where he had completely destroyed his tracks.

Russian Navy fighter jets wreak havoc in Black Sea, bombarding “enemy” warships with precision

Russia irritated by NATO maneuvers

NATO’s annual Sea Bridge exercise kicked off on Monday in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian Navy is closely monitoring the warships participating in this exercise. About 5,000 troops and 32 warships from 32 countries are involved in this exercise by countries opposing Russia. By July 10, the forces of enemy countries will demonstrate their might in the sea near Russia.

Video: American Boeing P-8 Poseidon entered Black Sea, Russian Su-30 fighters are driven out

Russia has already tested the S-400 in Crimea

Two days ago, the Russian Air Force tested the S-400 missile system in Ukraine-occupied Crimea. Russian military officials said they were checking the operational readiness of this missile defense system. Captain Alexey Rulyov, spokesperson for the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, said planes and helicopters from the Black Sea Fleet conducted the exercise with the training of the Army of the air of the southern military district. In this context, their readiness was verified by firing the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and the Pantsir missile and self-propelled gun system.

Russia led maneuvers in the Black Sea

Russian state news agency RIA reported that Russian Navy and Air Force fighter jets carried out training missions over the Black Sea. During this time, precision bombing and missile strikes were carried out on simulated enemy ships. The Sukhoi Su-30SM, Sukhoi Su-24M, Sukhoi Su-34 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets participated in the exercise.

Russian Navy submarine (file photo)