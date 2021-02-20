Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet to be equipped with Gremlin missile and enemy smoke up to 1,500 km – Russian fighter Sukhoi Su-57 tests hypersonic guided missile Gzur 10 times faster than sound

Russia is steadily increasing its strategic capacity amid persistent tensions in the Baltic Sea with the United States. After new warships and submarines, Russian weapons manufacturers are developing a hypersonic missile named Gremlin. This missile can also be fired from Russia’s most advanced fighter aircraft Sukhoi SU-57 and the TU-22 strategic bomber. This missile will be so deadly that even the enemy’s air defense system will not be able to catch it. With the arrival of the missile in the Russian Air Force, the threat to US warships patrolling the East China Sea and the Baltic Sea will increase further. Recently, Biden, who has become the new president of the United States, has also made some tough statements about Russia. After which the tension between these two superpowers will intensify.

It is impossible to avoid the enemy at 1500 km range

The Gremlin is also mentioned in some official Russian documents as the GZUR hypersonic guided missile. This missile will be much smaller in size than the Kh-47M2 Draeger missile. Thanks to which it can also be fired from small combat aircraft. This missile will be so deadly that no enemy at a distance of 1500 km will survive its attack. The Kh-47M2 is an air-launched ballistic missile capable of nuclear attack. Capable of flying at speeds ranging from 12,250 to 14,701 kilometers per hour. This missile is capable of hitting more than 2000 kilometers. It is believed that Russia’s Gremlin missile will also have similar capabilities. However, being small in size, a combat aircraft will be able to fly equipped with many missiles of this type.

These Russian fighters will be equipped with Gremlins

Russia is working on plans to deploy this missile on several fighter jets to further strengthen its air force. The Russian fighters that the Gremlin missile will deploy primarily include the MiG-31 interceptor, the TU-22 Long Range supersonic missile carrier, Sukhoi SU-57, Sukhoi SU-30SM and Sukhoi SU-35. These planes will be able to fly with more than a certain number of Gremlin missiles. On February 9 of this year, a high-level meeting was held to produce this missile. This also included the head of the Russian Defense Department, Sergei Shoigu. He told the meeting that Russia was focusing on manufacturing hypersonic missiles with non-nuclear capability in the coming days.

This missile will be commissioned in the Russian Air Force in 2023

The Gremlin or GZUR hypersonic guided missile is expected to reach the Russian Air Force by 2023. According to Russian media, construction work on this missile began in 2018 with future requirements. The Russian Ministry of Defense has partnered with the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation for the production of this missile. Work on the propulsion system for this missile is still ongoing. The Turavesco Soyuz machine building design office builds its engine. This missile will use an entirely new type of hypersonic engine, which has been named Product 70.

This missile will fit into the internal bay of Sukhoi SU-57

This deadly missile will be so compact in size that it can be placed in the internal bay of the Sukhoi SU-57. Being inside the plane will make it impossible for enemy countries to recognize the missile’s IR signature. Because the SU-57 is equipped with stealth technology. In such a situation, no weapons inside will be visible on the enemy’s radar. According to military expert Dmitry Kornav, his specialty is its small size, which can be easily mounted on conventional fighters and non-strategic bombers. Killing him at hypersonic speed would be next to impossible for any defense system. Which can be used against enemy targets – headquarters, radars, ships in Su-57.

Russian SU-57 fighter plane is deadly

The Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter plane is equipped with a variety of deadly weapons. It is designed to fly with a full range of weapons. It also includes air-to-ground attack missiles ranging from short-range air-to-air missiles to land strikes up to 150 kilometers. In addition to the Russian Wimpel R-37M hypersonic jet missile, it is also capable of attacking with a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile capable of nuclear attack. The AESA radar and other systems used provide the information and support the pilot needs. The aircraft is equipped with more stealth technology than the F-35. Thanks to which he can search and destroy his target in secret. The aircraft also has a 101KS infrared search end system, capable of finding and tracking hidden enemies as well. The speed and aerodynamics of the aircraft make it a deadly predator.

Sukhoi Su-57 and F-35

The Russian Su-57 fighter jet is also cheaper than Lockheed Martin’s F-35 in terms of expense. Its design and avionics are also more aerodynamic. It can withstand speeds of Mach 2 (around 2,500 km / h) without using afterburner. Even its subsonic range is over 3,500 km. National Interest Magazine said in its report that mass production of Russia’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Sukhoi Su-57, has begun. He will soon be inducted into the Russian Air Force. A few years later, it will also be launched on the international arms market. The magazine further wrote that this news is apparently not good for the United States, as it would make many strategic NATO bases vulnerable.

How dangerous is the Tu-22M3 bomber

The Tu-22M3 is developed from the Tu-22M of the Soviet Union. Which is capable of attacking up to a distance of 5100 km at supersonic speed. The maximum speed of this deadly nuclear-capable bomber plane is 2300 kilometers per hour. 40 meters long and 34 meters wide, this bomber flies using turbojets. Recently, two prototypes of the TU-22 M3 were produced, which are currently undergoing flight tests. America is also afraid of this deadly bomber. Because, this bomber is able to fly low enough to avoid taking the radar. NATO, a military organization led by the United States, named it Backfire-C. It also has an aerial refueling nose to refuel the air. This further increases its reach. Russia has also tested its ship on the Syrian battlefield. Where he had destroyed many terrorist targets by his horrific bombardment.