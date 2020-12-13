Russian vaccine effect: Russian scientist making Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine claims protection for 2 years – Russian developer of coronavirus vaccine says Sputnik V will provide protection for 2 years

Moscow

Alexander Gainsbourg, director of the Gamalaya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and lead developer of the Sputnik-V vaccine, says the vaccine is expected to provide protection against Kovid-19 for two years. Sputnik-V, the world’s first registered vaccine to fight the Corona epidemic, is said to cost less than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

More data needed

Referring to his statement on the Soloviev live channel on YouTube, the TASS news agency said on Saturday: “At the moment I can only make suggestions as more experimental data is needed. Our vaccine is modeled after the Ebola vaccine. He went on to say, “Of all the experiments that have been done so far, the data shows that this vaccine will provide protection for two years or more.”

According to this Russian scientist, Sputnik-V was effective 96% of the time. The remaining four percent of those vaccinated will have a runny nose, cough, and mild fever, but the lungs will not be affected.

How much will it cost

Let us know that the company plans to produce 1 billion doses next year. This vaccine will be given as two injections. One shot will cost almost $ 10. The company will run a free vaccination program for the Russian population. According to Reuters news, the price of this vaccine will be less than $ 20 in the international market.