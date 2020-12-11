Russia’s Nuclear Missile Triad: Russia’s Nuclear Triad: Russia’s Nuclear Weapon Test

As the Corona virus outbreak causes uncertainty around the world, the biggest superpower is about to be brought under control in the United States, and China is trying to establish dominance, Russia has also brought under control. The peculiarity is that Russia not only carried out military exercises, but showed all its strength in carrying out a nuclear attack on the world. Submarines, under ground bases and airplanes detonated missiles.

Long range missile test

Russia has stepped up its military exercises in recent years amid growing confrontation with the West. Videos of the demonstration of military power ordered by the country’s President Vladimir Putin are now being shared. Russia fired missiles with nuclear capabilities. The country’s defense ministry said it had also launched a test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile from the nuclear submarine Karelia at Barents C. (TV Zevzda)

Cruise missile fire

During this time, several long-range cruise missiles were launched. These missiles were fired from the Tu-160 and Tu-95 bombers from the airfields of Ukranika and Angeles. It is reported that he managed to make his marks at Pemboy’s training ground. According to TASS, these launches were carried out under the command of Putin.

Will the tension escalate with America?

Significantly, Russia has done this exercise at a time when the arms control treaty between the United States and Russia is months away. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the deal, but differences remain. The new START agreement was signed in 2010 between then-US President Barack Obama and the immediate Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

… threat to global stability?

Under the new START agreement, the two countries are only allowed to deploy 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers. Following the exit of the two countries from the 1987 Treaty on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, New START is the only remaining agreement between the two countries. Experts fear that if this, too, is over, not only will the armies of the two countries run out of control, but global stability will also be threatened.