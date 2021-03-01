Russia’s secret nuclear submarine freaks the world, power to kill Washington

Russia has also started to increase its naval strength in the face of growing threats from the US military in European countries. Many Russian nuclear submarines carry out huge patrols in the Baltic Sea and Kara Sea regions. Not only that, the world’s largest nuclear submarine Belgorod, also included in the Russian Navy in 2019, has been strategically deployed. The submarine, which specializes in carrying out special missions, has intercontinental ballistic missiles, which can take off in major cities such as Washington DC and New York in the blink of an eye. This week, the United States deployed a team of its nuclear bombers to Norway, near Russia. Since then, tensions have intensified in both countries. These days, tensions between Russia and European countries have also continued since the arrest of President Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny. In such a situation, Russia is concerned about the growing defense cooperation between the United States and European countries and is working hard to strengthen its security.

The Belgorod submarine can attack with 6 nuclear torpedoes

The 604-foot-long Belgorod submarine deploys six strategic long-range Poseidon nuclear torpedoes. The Russian Navy collects intelligence with this torpedo. It is an unmanned underwater vehicle that can penetrate enemy territory and gather intelligence. Posidan is also known as the Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System. This underwater drone is also capable of attacking enemy targets with conventional and nuclear missiles. In such a situation, the Belgorod Russian Submarine can not only reiki its targets while staying away from the enemy, but can also destroy it if necessary. The Posidan underwater drone was introduced to the world by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

This submarine can dive to a depth of 1,700 feet

The Belgorod submarine can dive into the sea to a depth of 1,700 feet. At such a depth, only a few countries can have submarines. By diving to a depth of 1,700 feet, radars and sonar from enemy countries will be able to detect it with great difficulty. In such a situation, if the submarine reaches close to the United States, it may be difficult for the US Navy to detect it. The submarine was officially built as part of project-09852. It was originally developed from the Oscar-2 class cruise missile submarine as a special mission submarine. The water displacement of this submarine is 50% higher than that of the United States’ Ohio-class submarines.

This submarine is known as the Underwater Intelligence Agency

This submarine will accomplish its mission so stealthily that it has been named the Russian Underwater Intelligence Agency. The captain of the Belgorod submarine will report directly to President Putin. Experts have expressed the possibility that radioactive tsunamis could occur in the ocean if one of these nuclear torpedoes is used. The deployment of this submarine can pose a threat to many countries, including the United States. The Belgorod submarine can operate at a speed of 80 miles per hour. Which can go up to 1700 feet deep in the sea. This submarine is very difficult to detect with sonar.

Can attack with two megaton atomic bombs

The torpedoes it contains are capable of carrying two megatons of nuclear warheads. Their capacity is 130 times that of the atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima, Japan. Russia had weakened since the disintegration of the Soviet Union. In addition, the sanctions by the United States and its allies had seriously damaged the Russian economy. Right now, once again, it is trying to regain its dominance by supplying weapons to many countries of the world. However, the United States is threatening countries around the world not to buy weapons by introducing new restrictions like Katsa. This is why Turkey was banned by the United States a few days ago. The US administration has also indirectly asked Russia not to buy the S-400 defense system from Russia.

How powerful is the American Ohio-class submarine

The USS Ohio nuclear powered guided missile submarine is one of the best weapons in the world in terms of size and strike. According to expert Siddharth Kaushal of the Royal United Services Institute in London, an American Ohio-class submarine can penetrate enemy territory and attack with troops and missiles. US Ohio-class submarines include the USS Michigan, USS Michigan, USS Florida, and USS Georgia. All of these submarines are equipped with deadly anti-ship missiles and they also have the most modern technology to defend against enemy submarines. Nuclear submarines were previously equipped with nuclear submarines, but later they were replaced by other intercontinental ballistic missiles. A nuclear reactor has been installed to power the Ohio, which supplies power to its two turbines.