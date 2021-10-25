'rust':-the-unknowns-of-the-western-turned-into-a-'thriller'

On October 6, filming began for Rust . The independent production chose a ranch a 20 minutes from Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, as a location for a western set in the 19th century. Actor Alec Baldwin, also a producer on the film, played Harland Rust, an outlaw who comes to the aid of his grandson of 13 years, sentenced to death for the accidental death of a man. This brief argument was premonitory when two weeks later the protagonist of the film killed the cinematographer with a real bullet while rehearsing a scene.

The police try to answer the question they are asking all: how did a real bullet get into production? The projectile struck the chest of Halyna Hutchins, who was in the shoulder , Joel Souza, from 48, who has been discharged. A production doctor tried to stop the filmmaker’s bleeding, while Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor, called 911. “We have two people injured by a weapon, we need help immediately,” the woman told emergency services. “Was the gun loaded with real bullets?” They asked on the other end of the line. “No … I can’t say …” Mitchell replied. Seconds later she addressed someone next to her, as heard in the call, which has been leaked: “And that fucking assistant director, who yelled at me at lunchtime for some reviews, that son of a bitch … that he must have checked the weapons. He is responsible”.

Industrial workers American filmmakers display banners protesting security breaches in the filming at the vigil by Halyna Hutchins. KEVIN MOHATT ( Reuters)

One of the detectives of the investigation, Joel Cano, assures in his report that Dave Halls, the assistant director, confirmed to have checked that the three weapons that were going to be used at the scene were not charged. They were real weapons. “Cold weapon,” he said before handing it to Baldwin, who thought he could operate it safely after hearing the slogan, which in the filming means “gun without ammunition.”

The loose ends of history flew over the heads of the hundreds of filmmakers who gathered Saturday night in downtown Albuquerque, at 60 miles from Santa Fe, to say goodbye to Hutchins. The photographer was originally from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. For several years he was an investigative journalist in Kiev and worked on several British documentaries. In 2015 she graduated from the American Film Institute.

“This film was a dream for any director of photography, ”said Miriam, a member of the IATSE, the industry technicians union. “A feature film in a real location, with these skies, a vintage western and with a first-rate actor. Who could have thought that this would have such a tragic outcome ”, he assured with a candle in his hand.

Lane Luper, a technician who worked with Hutchins on Rust , told those attending the vigil that the photographer, on the rise in an industry where there are only 5% of women behind the scenes, had recently bought a house in Los Angeles to live with her partner and her child. “She was a wonderful soul, and very talented … I was very lucky to work with her,” he said through tears to those gathered.

Luper did not give details of the accusations that the death of Hutchins has brought to light. A chaotic shoot that had already had two warnings of security breaches with the handling of weapons. On 16 there were two accidental detonations of weapons, as confirmed by three team members They asked those responsible to reinforce safety protocols in the handling of pistols. Technicians had threatened to abandon production due to working conditions, with hours of 13 hours and the hassle of having to make the trip back to the hotels in Albuquerque every day, at 90 kilometers, so that production costs did not skyrocket.

Rust was a level 1 production, according to the categories established in Hollywood, which in That industry means it was low-budget, with only $ 6 million. “A vintage western takes more money and time to get right. It’s my impression that this film was out of budget and on schedule, “said Matthew, a member of IATSE, the technicians union, who came to fire Hutchins.

Ashley Crandell, another of the professionals who attended the vigil, takes care of the weapons on the sets. In large productions, he explains, in the scenes in which the weapons appear but are not fired, rubber replicas are used. And a gunsmith is in charge of checking the chamber and the locks of the weapons, in addition to instructing the cast on their handling. In the filming of Rust there were no rubber guns. All three were real. And in lower-budget productions like this, it is common for props makers to share this task with other responsibilities. “In the end, the person in charge of keeping the whole team safe is the AD (assistant director)”, points out Crandell.

“Every day in every movie there are real firearms . And there are no dead. Something very bad had to happen for this to happen, ”adds Miriam. The outcome of the thriller is in the hands of the Santa Fe police.