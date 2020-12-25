Ryugu asteroid images: Asteroid Ryugu’s coal like chunks of rock taken from the surface revealed in new photos: Japan’s black gold reconstructed from 300 million kilometers in space

Japan’s space agency JAXA has posted photos of precious specimens of ryugu asteroids that have roamed endless space around 300 million kilometers from Earth worldwide. The asteroid samples in these images appear completely black, like charcoal. These samples were collected by the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2 last year. The Japanese vehicle returned to Earth safely recently. The samples found in the capsule of the Japanese vehicle are amazing to scientists around the world. Let’s know everything about this “black gold” of space …..

Asteroid samples are very special, hard as a rock

Japanese experts said these samples from the asteroid Ryugu were 0.4 inches thick and were rock hard. Previously, Japanese experts published a photo of another specimen of the Hayabusa 2 vehicle. Small black, sand-like particles were seen there. The spacecraft collected this specimen separately from another location in February 2019. The Japanese vehicle collected samples from the asteroid’s surface for a second time. This specimen was found in another part of the vehicle. The Japanese plane landed on Asteroid for the second time in July 2019. During this time, the vehicle dropped an impactor on the surface of the asteroid which exploded on its surface. This brought in samples of asteroids that were unaffected by space radiation.

Ryugu is a Japanese name meaning ‘Dragon Palace’

Japanese professor Usui reported that the two sets of samples from the asteroid show varying hardness of the rock below the ground on the Ryugu surface. He said there is also a possibility that the second time, the vehicle landed where there was hard rock below the surface. He said that is why large chunks of asteroids were found and entered the vehicle. The samples found after landing on asteroids for the first time were small, black, and resembling sand. Ryugu is a Japanese name meaning ‘Palace of the Dragon’. Ryugu is an asteroid very close to Earth. It measures approximately 1 kilometer. The distance between Rygu and Earth is about 300 million kilometers. Scientific observation operations of these precious samples will now be carried out and the Earth and the Moon will be observed using scientific instruments.

Japanese vehicle goes in search of ‘defense shield’ for Earth

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Hayabusa 2 mission was launched in December 2014. It reached Ryugu in 2018 and samples were collected in 2019, some of which were below the surface. The Hayabusa 2 capsule became the first mission to take a rock sample from the interior of an asteroid. This is the second time that material untouched by an asteroid has been brought back to Earth. It was discovered after a successful landing in Australia. After this success, the Japanese vehicle has now embarked on another asteroid journey which will end in about 11 years. The name of this asteroid is “1998KY26”. The goal of this trip is to know how to protect yourself from a rock if it comes from space to Earth.

Investigation into ‘black gold’ will reveal truth from space

Japanese scientists hope that with the help of these samples, answers will be found regarding the birth of asteroids and the origin of life on Earth. Scientists from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency believe that samples, especially samples taken from the asteroid’s surface, can provide valuable data. Here, spatial radiation and other factors are not affected. Makoto Yoshikawa’s project director said scientists need to analyze organic matter in Ryugu’s soil. After examining these samples, Japan will turn them over to NASA and other international space agencies so that they can be examined further.