S-500 Missile System News: S-500 Missile System: All Russia S-500 Missile System Tests Complete, Putin’s Announcement Increases America’s Problems! S-500 missile system tests near completion Vladimir Putin’s announcement raises concerns for US Air Force F-35 fighter jets

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that all tests of the S-500 missile system have been completed. After which, the system, now considered the most advanced in the world, will soon be deployed in the Russian military. Russia says state-of-the-art radar won’t even survive stealth planes. In such a situation, Putin’s announcement for America can be a source of concern. Not only that, the United States is also concerned that Russia will sell this system to its enemy countries in the coming days. The S-500 defense system is also called Prometey. Like the S-300 and S-400, this defense system is developed by the Russian government company Almaz-Aneti Corporation.

Stealth planes up to 600 km away are also not good

According to the Rosia 24 television channel, Putin said that about 70% of the anti-aircraft missile regiments of the Russian aerospace forces are equipped with modern S-400 systems. The remaining regiments will then be deployed with the S-500 missile system. Its tests have already been carried out successfully. This defense system, named S-500 Prometey, is capable of shooting down enemy missiles and fighter jets from a distance of 400 to 600 kilometers. Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with the Defense Ministry and defense industry companies that the Russian military should prepare in accordance with the strategy of the world military powers. All types of soldiers must develop in a balanced and orderly manner. He said Russia’s strategic nuclear capability has also grown significantly. Russia has long been able to fire nuclear weapons from water and water.

Russian military prepares to deploy S-500 in 2021

Lt. Gen. Andrei Yudin, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Force, said in an interview in December 2020 that Russia will complete its work on the world’s most advanced S-500 anti-aircraft missile system in 2021. He has said at the Russia Today conference that the development of the S-500 mobile air defense and anti-ballistic missile system was nearing completion in 2021. Russia’s weapons have by far the most advanced technological anti-missile system and the most modern. Just last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced a staged test of the modern missile defense system.

S-500 capable of shooting down the American F-35A

Russia claims its S-500 defense system is capable of killing American F-35A fighter jets as well. At the same time, the United States claims their F-35A fighter jet is equipped with stealth technology. Which cannot be detected by any radar. Russian officials have also said this missile defense system can destroy any enemy satellite in lower space orbit. Let me tell you that most of the military satellites or Earth Observation Earth Observation satellites are in lower Earth orbit.

The S-500 is more advanced than the S-400.

The S-500 defense system was developed on the basis of the S-400. It is believed that apart from the 77N6 missile series, many other missiles will also be deployed in the S-500 defense system. This missile will also be equipped with a new version of the S-400 to destroy the enemy’s ballistic missile. The maximum range of this system will be 600 km, which will be able to respond in 3 to 4 seconds. Compared to the S-400, the missile of this system will cover a distance of 200 kilometers in 6 seconds. He can also take responsibility for the phase of the enemy missile to fall. Immediately after launch, at a distance or on approach. If the missile was dismantled at the start of the Boost phase, there would be no damage from its debris and ash. It consists of four types of missiles. One missile has a range of 600 km, the other 250 km, the third 120 and the fourth 40 km.

What air defense system works

Its job is to detect possible airstrikes in the country. It collects information using all types of radars and satellites. Based on this information, he can tell from where the fighter jets can attack. Additionally, it can destroy enemy planes and missiles in the air by firing anti-missiles. India has so far bought only weapons to kill from Russia. For the first time, India is buying the S-400 defense system from Russia.

How the system drops planes and missiles into the air

In Indian accent, it is a very simple technique. He has many radars from which he can know where the object is located (which must be killed). Its ability is to eliminate any danger within a radius of 400 km. Then the danger whether it is a fighter plane, a drone or a missile, it will fall. The firepower of the S-500 is that its radars can track from 100 to 300 targets. Can track in a range of up to 600 km. The missiles which are engaged there can penetrate any target at 30 km of altitude and at 600 km of distance. If desired, ground targets can also be targeted. The strongest thing is that at the same time, it will be able to hit 36 ​​targets simultaneously over 600 km. It consists of 12 launchers, it can fire three missiles simultaneously and takes five minutes to deploy.