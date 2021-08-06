S-500 prometey: China impressed with S-500 Triumfator-M missile system Possible purchase for PLA

Beijing

After watching the final test of the Russian S-500 missile system, Chinese media praised it. Chinese experts also strongly advocate the purchase of this missile system. The good thing is that the S-500, which is considered the most advanced defense system in the world, has yet to enter service with the Russian military. China already has an older version of this system, the S-400, although its range is less than 300 km due to international law and the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

Chinese media praise S-500

Many defense experts in the Chinese media praise Russia’s advanced missile defense system. Military expert Lin Sen in thepaper.cn wrote that China’s domestic military industry has recently made great strides in the production of advanced air defenses. Despite this, there is no weapon in the Chinese arsenal like the S-500 and its integrated air defense capability. In such a situation, China should consider buying it.

Global Times compares the American THAAD

At the same time, Chinese state media Global Times also praised the S-500, citing military analysts. Chinese experts have described Russia’s missile system as much more powerful than the US High Altitude Area Defense Terminal (THAAD). He believes that Russia’s missile system can be of great use against American missiles and fighter jets.

Strengthened friendship between Russia and China

Russia and China have moved closer together very quickly in recent years due to rising tensions with the United States. Just a few months ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Beijing and spoke of increased cooperation with China. Not only that, the two countries had also discussed to develop a common strategy against the dollar. Tension is also at its height in China and America on many issues. This includes issues like Taiwan, the South China Sea, Tibet, and the Uyghurs. At the same time, America and Russia have been enemies of each other since the days of the Cold War.

MTCR blocks sale of S-500

According to Russia, the S-500 missile system has a range of 600 km. At this distance, this missile system can identify and destroy any enemy target. But due to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), Russia cannot sell this missile system to China even if it wants to. According to this law, if a country is not a member of the MTCR, then missiles, missiles, drones or bombs with technology beyond 300 km cannot be sold to it. China is not one of them, while India is.

Russia released the S-500 video last month

The Russian Defense Ministry released the first video footage of the S-500 surface-to-air missile system last month. The Russian Defense Ministry said the video was shot in Kapustin Yar, near Astrakhan, in southern Russia. Meanwhile, the S-500 air defense system’s missile shot down another ballistic missile on its target in the blink of an eye. Initially, it will be deployed to monitor air activities around the capital Moscow. Russia has deployed the A-135 anti-ballistic missile system to monitor the skies around Moscow.

S-500 has a range of 600 kms

According to Russian state media RIA Novosti, the S-500 missile system will have a maximum range of 595 km. The missiles of the S-500 system are packed in fixed silos. The missiles of this system are mounted on a 10×10 transporter-assembler-launcher on the chassis of the BAZ truck. Thanks to this, these missiles can be easily deployed from one place to another and in less time. Voronezh’s long-range early warning radar was installed in the S-500 missile system. This long-range early warning radar is the backbone of this missile defense system.