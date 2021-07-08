s jaishankar india china dead end: China’s non-compliance with border agreements disrupted the foundation of bilateral relations agreements, says S Jaishankar

Strong points:

S Jaishankar, who visited Russia, gave a harsh message to China from Moscow, said Jaishankar – China does not accept border agreements, because of this, relations are disrupted, Jaishankar rules out possibility of a nuclear arms race between India and China Moscow

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave a strong message from Moscow, the capital of Russia, regarding the lingering tensions in Ladakh. He said that since last year, Indo-Chinese relations have given rise to concern because Beijing does not abide by the agreements on Ma’s issue. This is the reason why the foundation of bilateral relations between the two countries is disrupted. . Jaishankar is in Moscow for a three-day visit. During this meeting, he also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

China did not respect border agreements

Responding to a question on Indo-Chinese relations at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow, Jaishankar said, “I would like to say that over the past forty years our relations with China have been very stable … China second. has established itself as the biggest trading partner. But, over the past year, there has been a lot of concern about this relationship because the agreements that were made at our border were not followed by China.

Peace at the border is the first foundation of relations with neighbors

He said that after 45 years there was in fact a clash at the border and soldiers were martyred there. For any country, the tension of the border, peace is the basis of relations with the neighbor. As a result, the foundation is disturbed and so is the relationship. In 2020, when tensions between India and China were at their height, Russia mediated between the two countries. At the SCO meeting held in Moscow, India’s Defense Minister and Foreign Minister played a key role in de-escalating tensions by holding meetings with their Chinese counterparts.

No nuclear arms race between India and China

Responding to a question about the possibility of a nuclear arms race between the two countries, Jaishankar dismissed it saying that the development of China’s nuclear program is on a much larger scale than that of India. He said I don’t believe there is a nuclear arms race between India and China. China became a nuclear power in 1964 while India in 1998.

Tension has continued in both countries since May 2020

There has been a military standoff between India and China in several places in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. In February, after several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides withdrew their troops and weapons from the northern and southern shores of Pangang Lake. Talks are still ongoing between the two sides to advance the process of withdrawing troops from the disputed sites. India places particular emphasis on the withdrawal of troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

50,000 soldiers from both countries deployed on the border

According to Indian Army officials, approximately 50,000 to 60,000 troops on each side are currently deployed in sensitive areas located at high altitudes along the Actual Line of Control (LAC). No progress is now visible on the withdrawal of troops from the rest of the disputed sites, the Chinese side having shown no leniency in its position during the 11th round of military talks.