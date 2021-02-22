s jaishankar Mauritius: the Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar in Mauritius: the Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar in Mauritius

Port Louis

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jagannath on Monday. He also had talks with Foreign Minister Alan Ganu in which he reviewed the “excellent” bilateral relations and successful development partnerships. Jaishankar, who arrived in the Maldives, a strategically important maritime neighbor of India, Mauritius in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday evening on the final leg of his two-country tour, said India would be ready to join the efforts of economic reform and recovery of Mauritius.

Considering doses of covid vaccine

Jaishankar tweeted: “ I am delighted at the start of my tour of Mauritius with a meeting with Foreign Minister Alan Gunu. Reviewed its excellent bilateral relations and successful development partnership. He reaffirmed that India would be ready to join in the efforts of economic reform and recovery of Mauritius. Jaishankar then met Indian-born Prime Minister Jagannath and handed him a lakh of extra doses of Kovid-19 vaccines commercially produced in India.

Assessment of the management of the epidemic under the leadership of the PM

He tweeted: “India will always be there to help. Symbolically handed over a lakh of additional doses of Kovid-19 vaccine produced commercially in India. He also expressed his good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Prime Minister Jagannath. Jaishankar tweeted: ‘He praised the handling of the outbreak under his leadership. ”

In another tweet, he said, “Widely discussed the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. I praised the efficiency of the Mauritian side in moving them forward. Jaishankar will also meet with President Prithviraj Singh Rupan. He is also of Indian descent.