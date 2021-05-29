S. Jaishankar meets American NSA, US Help India in Kovid epidemic – Whidbey Daily News

U.S. Interview with National Security Advisor (NSA) Jack Sullivan. The United States has promised more cooperation in the fight against the cholera epidemic.

New Delhi. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is visiting the United States. On Friday, they met National Security Adviser (NSA) Jack Sullivan here. This important meeting discussed the global pandemic corona virus. Together, the two countries devised a strategy to end the epidemic.

In provided more than 500 million assistance

The US has so far given more than Rs 500 million to India to address the Corona crisis. This assistance includes medical devices, oxygen concentrators and essential medicines. In a meeting with Jaishankar, the US has promised to continue this cooperation. After the meeting, US NSA Jack Sullivan tweeted that we would end the global epidemic together.

National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horn told the White House that Sullivan and Jaishankar also discussed regional and global issues at the meeting. Both the US and India will work together to address the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The global epidemic will end

US NSA Jack Sullivan says people from both countries are in contact with each other. With the help of this partnership the global epidemic will be eradicated. U.S. Will help lead India to climate issues and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. At the same time, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said India’s meeting with NSA Jack Sullivan has been very positive. In the meantime, there was an open discussion on many agendas, including the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan issues. He said the unity shown by America in dealing with the Corona virus is commendable. The Indo-US partnership on vaccines could make a big difference.