S Jaishankar on China: Foreign Ministers of India and China meet in Dushanbe Discussions on Ladakh impasse

Foreign ministers of India and China hold bilateral meeting in Dushanbe

The foreign ministers of India and China held a bilateral meeting in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, amid tensions that have persisted in Ladakh for a year. Foreign ministers of the two countries arrived in Dushanbe to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign minister-level meeting on Afghanistan. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who has joined India, discussed the lingering tensions in Ladakh with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. This meeting is said to have lasted for an hour, during which it was agreed to call an early meeting of the main military commanders of India and China.

Jaishankar addressed China in a strict tone

S Jaishankar tweeted that the discussion focused on the outstanding issues along the ALC in the western sector of Ladakh. He told Wang Yi that a unilateral change to the status quo on the CLA is not acceptable. He also said that the full restoration and maintenance of peace, peace in border areas is essential for the development of our relations.

How is the situation in Ladakh now?

A precarious calm reigns over the real line of control since the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley on the Indo-Chinese border. Several rounds of talks have also taken place at the military and diplomatic level between the two countries to withdraw the troops from the border. Even after that, there are many such points on the Indo-China border, where the armies of the two countries stand face to face. On the other hand, as the snow melts in this disturbed area of ​​Ladakh, the Chinese army is strengthening its presence.

When did the tension start in Ladakh?

The military clash between China and India began on May 5, 2020 in eastern Ladakh. After that, on June 15, for the first time in 45 years, soldiers from both sides suffered casualties in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley. Limited progress has been made towards a complete withdrawal of troops from the Lake Pangong area. The two sides are currently in talks to withdraw troops from the remaining points of the confrontation. India is notably pushing for the withdrawal of troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

Why Indo-Chinese foreign ministers met in Dushanbe

The Contact Group of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meets in Dushanbe on the current situation in Afghanistan. SCO member countries participated in this meeting. Most of these countries feel affected by the internal situation in Afghanistan. In fact, these countries fear that after taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban will begin to increase their influence in other countries. SCO member countries are meeting on this.