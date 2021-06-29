S Jaishankar: S Jaishankar at G-20 meeting, says international cooperation responds to COVID challenge

Matera (Italy)

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is in Matera, Italy these days to attend the G-20 ministerial meeting. Apart from this meeting, he also met separately with foreign ministers from many countries. The corona virus situation and global and regional issues of mutual concern were also discussed during the meeting with the foreign ministers of the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico. , Japan and the European Union.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Italy from Greece on Monday as part of the second leg of a two-country tour, met with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting and the two leaders spoke reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues. . of. Jaishankar tweeted that he had met British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this morning. discussed the development of their bilateral relations. Discussion on global and regional issues, action on COVID-19 and climate.

Later in the day, EAM met with their Italian counterpart Luigi Di Mayo and congratulated him on the smooth running of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Italy. In another tweet, Jaishankar said they discussed continuing their bilateral relationship. invited him to come to India.

He also met his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard C. and agreed to intensify bilateral relations. Jaishankar tweeted that in Kovid’s time our cooperation in the field of medicines was important.

He met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimishu Motegi and discussed Quad, Two Plus Two, and COVID-19. Jaishankar tweeted that discussions have taken place with Motegi, Japan’s foreign minister. Discussed Quad, Two Plus Two and Kovid-19.

He also spoke with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan during which the Kovid-19 situation was raised and called for the rapid resumption of flights. He tweeted that he had a cordial meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. Discussed Kovid’s situation and called for restoring aircraft movement soon. Discussions also took place on the strategic partnership and the regional situation.

Jaishankar later met with Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Garniau and held talks with him on bilateral issues. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also met the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fonteles. At the end of the meeting, he said: “Discussed the agenda of the leaders’ summit. There was a discussion on vaccine production and access. There was talk of authorizing Kovishield to travel to Europe. We will continue the conversation in the future. “

The G20 summit will be held in Italy in October. India could chair the G20 in 2022. The G20 is an influential grouping that brings together the world’s major economies. G20 member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia , South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union.