Sabbaticals, buy more vacations … Discover new and interesting flexibility measures from Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric implements significant flexibility measures for its employees in Spain and Portugal in order to meet every particular circumstance of each person

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – August 12, 2021



Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has just implemented new reconciliation and flexibility measures for its teams in Spain and Portugal, as part of a commitment important for diversity and reconciliation. The new benefits introduced, in addition to those already enjoyed by Schneider Electric workers, are designed to meet each particular circumstance, and include, among others, the purchase of vacations; sabbaticals, which can range from 15 days to two months, and the possibility of working on a public holiday and making up for it by resting on a working day.

“At Schneider Electric, we always try to innovate and drive change, also in our personnel policy. This is why we have put in place these new flexibility measures, which fit perfectly into our culture of trust: that of a company that works by objectives, shares values ​​and a raison d’être, which wants to retain the best talent and respect what makes each of the unique companies, the people who work in the company, ”says Jos Lus Cabezas, vice president of human resources at Schneider Electric Iberia.

Schneider Electric was one of the first companies in Spain to bet on telecommuting more than 10 years ago, thanks to a culture of trust and an adequate technological infrastructure to minimize the period of adaptation. Today, Schneider Electric is committed to an increasingly customizable hybrid model that adapts to the needs and requirements of each of the people who are part of the company, knowing through an internal survey that more than 80% of your employees prefer this type of model.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric