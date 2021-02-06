Saint-Gobain, six consecutive years recognized for its quality in human resources management

Saint-Gobain, a world leader in sustainable solutions, received the “Top Employer Global” certification for the sixth consecutive year, becoming one of the 16 companies in the world to receive this distinction. In addition, the company was again recognized at local and regional level as “Top Employer Spain 2021” and “Top Employer Europe 2021”.

Awarded by the Top Employers Institute, this certification rewards the best companies in the world by studying their HR policies and their professional development in each of the countries in which they operate.

To be a “Global Top Employer”, companies must obtain certification in at least 20 countries on different continents in which they operate. In its case, Saint-Gobainlo has done so in 36 countries, one more than last year, and in five regions, renewing itself as “Top Employer Middle East”, “Top Employer Europe”, “Top Employer North America” “,” Top Employer Asia-Pacific “and” Top Employer Latin America “.

In each country, the study is based on a survey that covers more than 400 parameters of working conditions, grouped into six different categories: Leading and shaping (general strategies from the employer’s point of view), attracting, develop and engage (employee journey) and, finally, Unite (sense of belonging to the organization).

“At Saint-Gobain, we are very proud to renew our ‘Top Employer Global’ certification for the sixth consecutive year. The award takes on particular significance during this year, during which many of our human resources policies have been subjected to a ‘stress test’ that we have exceeded thanks to the commitment of all of us who are part of St. Gobain. For this reason, the certification is also a recognition of our employees, who have made an unprecedented effort of solidarity, flexibility and adaptation to change during 2020. Among all that we have made possible ”, says Adela Ureta, Managing Director of Human Resources for Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Algeria at Saint-Gobain.

Saint-Gobain stood out for its good performance in terms of ethics and integrity, leadership and CSR policy, with a clear improvement compared to last year; and finally the great importance given to the commitment of its employees: active participation of employees and the development of specific action plans to promote it. In this sense, the results highlight the management of Saint-Gobaina’s professional performance through its work in the field of experience feedback and employee recognition.

The Group has also stood out for its talent recruitment policy, thanks to the attention it pays to the involvement of its employees in the process and to the use of innovative solutions such as gamification or software.

This recognition is extended to 10 of its activities in Spain: Saint-GobainCristalera (Construction Glass and Sekurit), Saint-GobainIsover, Saint-GobainPlaco, Saint-GobainAbrasivos, Saint-GobainWeber, Saint-GobainDistribution Holding, La Plataforma de la Construccion, Saint -GobainSaniplus, Saint-GobainDistriplac and Saint-GobainFacilitas.

