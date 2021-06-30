Salesforce announces the integration of Microsoft Teams

We already know that Microsoft Teams has an infinite number of connectors and applications, but, if they are large companies related to CRM and ERP, Salesforce is undoubtedly one of the most important. That’s why its absence seemed difficult for companies that work not only with the Microsoft app but also with Salesforce. Now finally comes the integration between these two services.

Salesforce is now available for Microsoft Teams users

Last year, Microsoft and Salesforce announced a partnership to bring the Salesforce app and integration into Microsoft Teams. After a long period of work, it is available to all Teams users. Salesforce users can now refer to Salesforce records in Teams for easier collaboration. They can also preview details of recordings that others are posting, pin recordings to channel tabs for easy access, and keep recordings up to date with inline editing. With Microsoft Teams integration, Salesforce users can:

Mention Salesforce records (Opportunities, Accounts, Cases, Contacts, and Leads) in Channels and Discussions for easy collaboration. Preview more details of recordings posted to channels and chats. Pin recordings to channel tabs and chats to make them easier to find Edit recordings right in the app. Post important chat moments to the Salesforce Chatter feed of pinned records in Teams chat and channel tabs.

Despite the fact that Salesforce acquired Slack, they know Teams is a great app, with its flaws, and they can’t be missing. Integrations of different products and services with Teams have made the Microsoft app a vital service for many businesses.