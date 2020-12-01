Salesforce Confirms $ 27 Billion Acquisition of Slack

Salesforce today announced the acquisition of Slack for $ 27.7 billion, confirming the rumors. This is an attempt to bring back the productivity app that competes with Teams. That’s an incredible amount for a company that has lost 40% of its value since its IPO and has recorded two sequential quarterly losses in a year in which its type of service is expected to be more popular than ever.

Slack, a risky purchase for Salesforce

“Stewart [Butterfield] and your team [en Slack] They have built one of the most successful platforms in the history of enterprise software, with an incredible ecosystem around it, ”Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce said in a prepared statement. “It’s a deal with the cloud in mind. Together, we will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in a fully digital world and works from anywhere. I’m excited to welcome Slack to Salesforce [sistema de soporte interno] once the transaction is closed.

Under the terms of the transaction, Salesforce will pay Slack shareholders $ 26.79 in cash and 0.0776 Salesforce common shares for each Slack share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $ 27.7 billion. according to the Salesforce joint share closing price on November 30, 2020. Slack will become a business unit of Salesforce and will continue to be led by current CEO Stewart Butterfield.

According to Benioff, he intends to use the acquisition of Slack to create an “operating system for the new way of working”. A unified platform through which you connect employees, customers and partners with each other and the applications they use. More specifically, it will integrate Slack into its cloud services and make Slack “the new interface for Salesforce Customer 360”.