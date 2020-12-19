Salvador Illa estimates that a third dose of the vaccine will be “necessary” in 2022

Posted: Saturday December 19 2020 08:46

Health Minister Salvador Illa in a dialogue with Pimec President Antoni Cañete in the 33rd edition ‘Premis Pimes 2020. Reconeixements Era Covid’ indicated that “a third dose of the vaccine may be needed in 2022 “.

“Some vaccines will be exempt from the public health system, they will not be compulsory and will be distributed by appointment. The distribution will be fair and we will provide them according to the decisions of the experts,” added the Minister of Health.

According to the minister, the European Medicines Agency will publish a technical sheet next Monday with details of the vaccine and how it is to be supplied, from which a communication campaign will be carried out for both health workers and the population with details.

“We will be able to start vaccinating from December 27, thanks to an unprecedented effort by science. Now we can talk about the start of the end of the pandemic and we think that by the end of the summer, more 70% of the population will already be vaccinated, ”Illa added.

Regarding the outlook for 2021, he said that we must continue to take precautions but that this will be the time to take stock constructively and give more value to public health systems in terms of prevention, “because this situation may to reproduce”.

Regarding the balance between health and the economy in the pandemic, the Minister indicated that it was taken into account because one cannot be understood without the other and “because the economy is the primary social determinant of health. A country with a poor economy is unhealthy. “

The differences between Madrid and Barcelona

Regarding the differences in the measurements taken in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​he indicated that “we could consider the calculation to be valid when taking measurements for each community” and that the comparisons are not good in this case.

For his part, the president of Pimec, Josep González i Sala, recognized the efforts of Catalan companies during the pandemic, also recalling the figures of its impact: “67% of SMEs are still suffering from a decline in sales and demand. and, despite the improvement in recent months, 17% say they cannot cope with a third wave of restrictions ”.

The Vice-President of the Government and Minister of Economy and Finance, Pere Aragonés, indicated to close the act that “it has been a very difficult year for many and also in terms of business. But Catalonia has done it. proof of resilience and resistance to difficulties “.

“Thanks to the scientific advances that made it possible to generate a vaccine, social spheres will be able to resume with the economic share that we had to put aside during the pandemic. And SMEs will have to be protagonists and be able to access resources that come from the European Union, ”he concluded.