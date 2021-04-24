Salvador Illa says that in Madrid there is “a fight between democracy and fascism”

Posted: Saturday April 24, 2021 5:09 PM

“In Madrid, we are witnessing a fight between democracy and fascism”. This is how Salvador Illa spoke this Saturday, who maintains that “it is not tolerable that death threats are not explicitly and vigorously condemned” against Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez, director of the Civil Guard.

The leader of the PSC thus expressed himself after that, the day before, Vox had questioned these threats during an electoral debate on the “Cadena SER”, precipitating the candidate United We Can for the elections 4M to abandon it.

“In this fight between democracy and fascism, we must be on the side of democracy,” Illa said, in statements made after a meeting with medical professionals in Lleida, where he also felt “a lack of respect for the Catalans “who still have no government, more than two months after the last 14F elections in Catalonia.

In this sense, the former Minister of Health recalled that, moreover, the current Catalan executive has been in office for six months since the disqualification of former President Quim Torra, and affirmed that “Catalonia does not deserve this situation”.

Thus, the most voted candidate in the last elections urged the pro-independence parties to “if they do not feel capable” of a new government, “to step down” and allow “those of us who have the right to assume leadership “. . clear ideas and that we know what is best for Catalonia “.

This, he said, in order to be able to form “a left-wing government that focuses on the recovery of the economy, on defeating the virus and on ensuring that no one is left behind.”