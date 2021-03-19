samia suluhu hassan tanzania female president: samia suluhu hasan became the first female president of tanzania – tanzania swears in samia suluhu hassan as the country’s first female president

Dar es Salaam

Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as Tanzania’s first woman president on Friday. Two days before that, President John Magufuli died of cardiac arrest. Suluh Hasan, who was the country’s vice president, was sworn in by Chief Justice Ibrahim Zuma at the State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

With this, Sulhu became the first woman to hold the supreme office in Tanzania and East Africa. The 61-year-old statistician made his debut in politics in 2000 and has steadily increased his chart while holding various ministerial positions. She is originally from the island of Zanzibar. Suluhu was elected Vice President of the Constituent Assembly in 2014 and soon after, in 2015, she became the President’s Aide and Vice President of the country.

According to the constitution, Suluh Hasan will hold the country’s top office until the next elections in 2025. Magufuli had not appeared in public since late February. Rumor has it that her death was due to Corona. According to information provided by the country, there were no new cases of corona after May 2020.