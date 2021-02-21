Sàmper claims to have been “very alone” when he called for peaceful mobilizations in Catalonia

Interior Minister Miquel Sàmper admitted on Sunday that he was “very lonely” when it came to asking that this week’s demonstrations in Barcelona take place peacefully: “The loneliness of the minister of the Interior is huge, “assured.

Speaking to Rac1, Sàmper said that, in his view, there had been a lack of “strength” on the part of “all political and social forces” to demand that protests for the freedom of the rapper Pablo Hasél did not lead to riots. , and he added that what has happened in Catalonia since Tuesday “is not the right to demonstrate”.

“There was some non-recriminating behavior in the way these fundamental rights were exercised,” said the minister, who insisted on withdrawing the Mossos d’Esquadra organ from any possible negotiations for the formation of a new government. .

Sàmper also claimed that no one was injured as a result of the police indictment of the Mossos d’Esquadra last night in Gran de Gràcia street in Barcelona, ​​in which they encapsulated the protesters in the center of it, this which caused a congestion. situation.

On these facts, Sàmper declared that a “minimum authorization” of the use of force was made for one minute and that the performance will be reviewed “if it needs to be reviewed”: “Any public order action is disagreeable “, he mentioned.

When asked if he was in favor of removing foam projectiles from Mosso riot weapons, Sàmper said someone “will have to convince him” of “what is the best model” of order. public for a given society, although he insisted on his willingness to open a debate in Parliament on this model.