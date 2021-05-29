Samsung 870 QVO 1TB internal SSD for € 79.99 at Fnac – Old Sport Republic

Good planning news French Days 2021: The Samsung 870 QVO 1TB internal SSD for € 79.99 at Fnac Published on May 29, 2021 at 5:07 pm That’s it, your PC hard drive is full? You will need to clean up and separate some of your files or add additional space to your computer. That’s good, the French Days have you covered!

French Days 2021: Where to Find the Samsung 870 QVO 1TB Internal SSD at the Best Price

To get this very good model from Samsung at the best price, please visit the Fnac website. The French brand does indeed offer a nice 20% discount and brings the total down to € 79.99 instead of € 99.99 in normal times.

A reference signed by Samsung

Let’s face it, Samsung is probably the brand of choice if you are looking for a good SSD. The Korean manufacturer has always succeeded in offering exceptional transfer rates without incurring prohibitive prices. In the case of the Samsung 870 QVO 1TB, we’re dealing with sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 MB / s and 530 MB / s, respectively. Your games if you still have a traditional hard drive. If you don’t know who to turn to to increase your PC’s memory, look no further: Find the Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SSD for € 79.99 instead of € 99.99 at Fnac French Days: Miss You do not have an offer of the event By TomLenders, Jeuxvideo.com partner MP