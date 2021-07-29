Samsung and the ONCE Foundation commit to training and employability of people with disabilities

Samsung Electronics Iberia and the ONCE Foundation have signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of improving the employability of people with disabilities in the technological field.

Through this agreement, the tech company will offer people with disabilities the opportunity to train for free in two of its exclusive programs. On the one hand, the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) program focused on training in Artificial Intelligence and aimed at young people to promote their training in the skills and competences demanded by companies. And on the other, Samsung DesArrolladoras, aimed at women to boost their training and employability in the field of software development and programming, without the need for prior experience.

Samsung will make a reservation of places previously agreed with the ONCE Foundation for the benefit of people with disabilities in each of the programs it organizes. Through the ONCE Foundation, the selected profiles who must pass the selection process established by the training institution will be registered, in addition to fulfilling the necessary conditions to register.

With this collaboration, the two organizations hope to continue making progress to improve the employability of this group in the technological field. This alliance is part of Samsung’s corporate program, “Technology with Purpose,” which is present in all the activities the company undertakes to improve society. To do this, it collaborates permanently with public and private entities in key areas such as education, culture, employability, quality of life or accessibility, with the aim of improving the lives of all. , by breaking down barriers with technology.

“With this agreement, we are taking a new step in our collaboration with the ONCE Foundation. We have been working together for 5 years to promote the use of technology as a tool to help autonomy and improve the quality of life of people with disabilities. “said Alfonso Fernndez, director of institutional relations and digital transformation at Samsung Electronics Iberia.” Our mission in the years to come is to continue to promote technology to be more inclusive and accessible, hand in hand with partners as committed as Fundacin ONCE ”, declared Alfonso Fernndez when signing the agreement.

For his part, Jos Lus Martnez Donoso, Managing Director of Fundacin ONCE, underlined the importance of the alliance with Samsung, “With whom we have collaborated in terms of accessibility and design for all their devices and products. Now we are taking another step and working together so that people with disabilities, and especially women, can join an economic sector like technology in which they are under-represented. “

