Samsung Boosts Female Talent With New Artificial Intelligence Courses

Samsung Electronics Iberia continues to promote the closing of the gender gap in the tech sector with artificial intelligence training courses for women. Thus, the company announced a new edition of the free course in AI offered by the Polytechnic University of Madrid and the University of Malaga.

The training program, which begins September 20, will last 240 hours, taught over three months at a distance. In this course, students will learn to solve real world problems using artificial intelligence and thus, will be able to develop their professional future within this discipline. Samsung offers nearly 100 students this training, completely free, taught simultaneously at the Polytechnic University of Madrid and the University of Malaga.

This course is part of the educational strategy of the global corporate citizenship program ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ which aims to promote learning of new technologies and improve the employability of young people in Spain and which has trained 90 other young people during the course. of this course.

According to Miguel ngel Ruiz, head of branding and innovation at Samsung Electronics Iberia, “At Samsung, we want to continue to close the gender gap in the tech industry. This is why we promote female talents through completely free training in areas in high demand on the labor market such as artificial intelligence ”.

On this occasion, the training program is aimed at women between 18 and 35 years old who wish to develop their professional career in the field of Artificial Intelligence. To access the training, it is necessary to have basic knowledge in object-oriented programming, probability and statistics. Registration will be done through this Samsung Dev Spain website, filling in the registration data.

The training, which will last 240 hours, will be divided into two parts, a first of two months during which students will acquire theoretical and practical knowledge in Python, Deep Learning or Machine Learning. And a second part, lasting one month, in which they will carry out a final project that integrates the knowledge acquired during the course.

Throughout these editions, the students of the University of Malaga have developed innovative final projects such as an application that, through a photograph of a mole on the skin, could predict the probability that it will be benign or malignant. Or, a system to detect if a person was wearing the mask and if it was correctly placed.

