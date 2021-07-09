Samsung continues to promote the employability of women through DesArrolladoras

Samsung introduces the fourth edition of Samsung Developers, the training program for women in web programming, which will begin September 28, 2021 online through June 2022.

This initiative stems from the shortage of women in Spain in the field of engineering and technology, currently only 12% are enrolled in ICT studies. For this reason, the project aims to help reduce the gender gap in STEM professions, as well as promote female talent in this field. Since the launch of the project in 2018, Samsung DesArrolladoras has already trained more than 2,500 women for free across Spain.

The fourth edition of this training program offered by Samsung will begin online on September 28 and will have a duration of 350 hours which will be taught over nine months. Samsung DesArolladoras offers 1,000 places for women to train for free, without the need for prior knowledge, in the world of web programming, one of the most requested profiles in recent years in the labor market.

The course, delivered by Bejob, a training company of the Santillana Group, has academic academic certification from the General Foundation of the University of Alcal (FGUA). Samsung Developers is divided into three phases, a first phase of 40 hours of training where the students who are part of the program will acquire the basic knowledge of web development. After passing this first level, they will be able to continue the training path with a 140-hour module in which they will acquire knowledge for the development of complex web applications using standards such as HTML5 and CSS, as well as learning the language. integration of JavaScript. . Finally, at the third level, lasting 170 hours, they will acquire the skills for Full Stack developments thanks to the knowledge in Angular, Node.js and JSON among others that they will acquire.

How to participate

To register for the Samsung Developers Course, you just need to be female, between 18 and 35 years old, reside in Spain and complete the registration form on the Samsung Dev Spain website. The deadline for submitting applications is July 7 to September 19.

“We are very proud because we have already trained more than 2,500 women for free, promoting their personal development and professional careers. Participants can learn some of the most demanded programming technologies today, such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript and in this way they can access a high demand job market ”, said Miguel ngel Ruiz, Head of Samsung Electronics Iberia’s branding and innovation strategy. .

“The Samsung DesArrolladoras program has given me the opportunity to recycle and continue to grow both personally and professionally. It allowed me to change my career path and was a stepping stone into the technological world. Today, I am leading the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics area of ​​a technology company, ”says one of the students in the third edition of the program.

This program is part of the Technology with Purpose project, through which Samsung aims to improve people’s lives by breaking down barriers through technology. Employability is one of the fundamental pillars of the project, with the Samsung DesArrolladoras program, which offers women the opportunity to embark on a professional path in the technology sector, entering the labor market with a rate of high success.

In September 2020, the Samsung DesArrolladoras program received the European Commission award at the Digital Skills Spain Awards 2020 as part of the III Alliance Forum for the Development of Digital Talent, organized by AMETIC.

