Samsung joins the AECOC Youth Employment Pact to attract talent

The initiative promotes contacts between companies and universities and vocational training centers across the country for the training and recruitment of young talents

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – February 22, 2021



Samsung Electronics Iberia has joined the AECOC Youth Employment Pact, promoted by the University – Business and Employability projects of the Association of Manufacturers and Distributors, which now has 86 associated companies.

Since its creation in 2015, the AECOC Youth Employment Pact has put more than 65 university centers across the country and VET centers in contact with companies in order to train and attract the talents generated in the classroom and , at the same time, to enhance the quality employment opportunities created in associated companies.

For its part, Samsung as a leader in innovation and, as part of its corporate citizenship strategy, promotes learning and training in new technologies to improve the employability of young people. Its major projects include Samsung Innovation Campus, a training project in new technologies, with the aim of promoting apprenticeship and improving the employability of young people in Spain or Samsung Developers, which promotes the talent of Spanish women in the professions of STEM and aims to reduce the existing. the gender gap in areas such as programming.

“Being part of AECOC is a source of pride for Samsung, as we are very committed to employability and entrepreneurship, one of the main pillars of our ‘Technology with Purpose’ program, which aims to contribute to improve people’s lives by breaking down barriers through technology, ”said Elena Daz-Alejo, Head of Institutional Relations at Samsung.

For her part, Carolina Menor, head of the AECOC employability project, underlined that: “the ability to attract young talents is today an imperative for companies that want to be competitive in an increasingly changing environment, and the AECOC Youth Employment Pact has proven to be a useful tool for identifying these talents and for improving the quality and attractive jobs generated in the mass consumption sector. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital