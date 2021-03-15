Samsung promotes employability of young people with specialized courses in artificial intelligence

Samsung Electronics Iberia today announced a new edition of its training program to promote technology training in Spain. As part of the education strategy of the Global Corporate Citizenship Program, the company announced a new call for Samsung Innovation Campus, a training project in new technologies such as artificial intelligence that has already trained 120 young people and is targeting to promote learning and improve employability in Spain.

With this new edition, Samsung will train 90 new students, who will have the opportunity to train in a constantly evolving and expanding field with high demand in the workplace, acquiring technological knowledge, particularly relevant today and with an even greater projection in the world. the future. The training will be 100% funded by the company and has official academic certification.

The courses will be given in parallel by the Polytechnic University of Madrid (60 places) and the University of Malaga (30 places). The training will begin in April and will last approximately three months. The courses will take the form of tele-training and the students will benefit daily from distance training and the assistance of their tutors to adapt to the current epidemiological situation.

Miguel ngel Ruiz, Head of Brand Strategy and Innovation at Samsung Electronics Iberia, underlines the company’s commitment to training young people: “The Samsung Innovation Campus program aims to improve skills technologies of young Spaniards with a view to their integration into the labor market, training them in subjects more and more in demand by companies, in universities of great academic prestige and with a promising future “.

To access the program, you must be between 18 and 25 years old and have basic knowledge of programming, probability and statistics. In this way, the course is aimed at young people who have a particular interest in developing their future in the field of artificial intelligence.

To access this training, applicants must be part of the Spanish developer community Samsung Dev Spain, where it is expected to provide tools and knowledge to local developers to foster access to new professional challenges and opportunities. All information on the course and registration by clicking here.

Of the 240 hours of the training duration, two thirds will be devoted to theoretical training and practical exercises, while the last month will be reserved for the realization of a final course project in which the students will demonstrate their knowledge. in the different subjects taught, including Python programming, Deep Learning or Machine Learning.

This Samsung program joins other initiatives that the company has been carrying out for years to promote technological training in Spain and the professional development of young people in STEM professions. In fact, Samsung Innovation Campus was born within Samsung Dev Spain, the community of Spanish developers with which Samsung has supported the realization of innovative projects for more than 10 years and encourages professionals to access new challenges and opportunities.

HRDigital