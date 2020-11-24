Samsung Reminder is already syncing with Microsoft To-Do

The Microsoft and Samsung partnership has become a pretty close bond. Between the services and applications of the two companies over the past two years, with the transition from Samsung Cloud to OneDrive. As well as enhanced Link to Windows functions such as Android apps running on a PC. And the ability to sync Samsung Notes with the OneNote source. Now, another integration is coming, with the Samsung Reminder app linked to Microsoft To Do.

Samsung Reminder now syncs with Microsoft To-Do

With this integration, content created in the Samsung Reminder app can be saved to Microsoft To Do. You can therefore access it more easily from a PC or the web. Not only that, but you can also configure the app to have reminders created by other apps sync directly with To-Do. That way, if you ask Bixby to set a reminder or create a reminder for Samsung messages or notes, those will show up in Microsoft To-Do as well, keeping everything in sync between devices.

How to synchronize the two services

We open Samsung Reminder and click on the three-dot menu to open the app settings. From there, we activate the option to sync with Microsoft Make and log into your Microsoft account. Once sync is enabled, we also need to choose the option “Save reminders from other apps in” and set it to Microsoft To do so instead of Reminder. This way, reminders created with Bixby and other apps are automatically synced with To-Do.

Microsoft To Do is also available as a mobile app, so it’s not the only way to sync tasks between devices, but these integrations make it easy to do so without installing additional apps. If you’re more used to Samsung’s ecosystem of apps, they can be a useful addition for syncing reminders, while Microsoft is attracting more users to its own services.