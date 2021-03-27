Samsung rewards the best apps from its developer community

Samsung Electronics Iberia announced the announcement of the Top Developer Awards 2021, a recognition of the work organization of its developer community, Samsung Dev Spain, which already has more than 9,500 members.

The company has today opened the call to everyone, on the sole condition that they are registered in the developer community or are already members of the community. Registration for Samsung Dev Spain is completely free on the web and those interested can submit their applications until September 26th. The winners in each category will receive a trophy and have their own space at Samsung Dev Day 2021, the annual community event.

Participants will be able to submit one application per developer and per category for rewards. From there, the organization will shortlist three entries in each category and communicate them on October 11 to the Samsung Dev Spain community, whose members can vote for their preferred entry until October 24.

In order for the application to be valid, the submitted applications must have been published in the Galaxy Store or in the TV Apps sellers office after October 5, 2020. Applications can be submitted through the Samsung Dev Spain website. All the information on the legal bases here.

The categories you can participate in are:

Best app for SmarTV Best app for mobile devices (mobile and tablet) Best app with social engagement (app for mobile device or smartTV) Best entertainment app (app for mobile device or smartTV)

“We are delighted with the spectacular growth of the Samsung Dev Spain community and also with the quality of the applications developed. Our mission is to provide tools and knowledge to local developers, to support the realization of innovative projects and to encourage professionals to access new professional challenges and opportunities ”, says Miguel ngel Ruiz, Head of Brand Strategy and innovation at Samsung Electronics Iberia. “The Top Developer Awards are our way of showcasing the talents of these developers and driving the growth of our Galaxy Store app ecosystem.”

In the last edition of the Top Developer Awards 2020, the winners were the Alacarta RTVE application in the Smart TV category, while GOAZ, which allows you to take a guide for trips on your mobile, was the most voted in the category of mobile devices. . In the category of best apps with a social component, the winner was Tallk, a tool to facilitate communication for ALS patients, and MAN Aula Virtual, the app that brings content from the National Archaeological Museum to educational centers across the country. Spain. in the category of best cultural app.

Since its creation in 2011, Samsung Dev Spain has promoted the development of more than 9,700 applications through training programs, development challenges or device loans, adding in less than a year more than 2,000 new members. to the community.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital