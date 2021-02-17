Samsung’s Quick Share app is coming to Windows 10

Samsung and Microsoft. Microsoft and Samsung. How many times have we witnessed the excellent relationship between the two companies in recent years? The improved integration of the Your Phone application with Samsung Galaxy phones or the pre-installation of Microsoft services on the Korean firm’s smartphones are good proof of this. Today we have another piece of good news for owners of a Samsung phone and Windows 10 PC: the Quick Share app is coming to the Microsoft operating system. This was disclosed by Aggiornamenti Lumia’s Twitter account.

Transfer content between your Samsung phone and your Windows 10 PC

Via: Aggiornamenti Lumia

Quick Share made its debut with the arrival of the s20 series of Samsung phones and offers an advanced connection between the company’s devices. Thanks to this tool, we can quickly share files of all kinds over Wi-Fi. If you have a phone from the Galaxy range, we recommend that you try it with your friends or family.

Now, with the arrival of the Quick Share app on Windows 10, owners of a Galaxy family phone will be able to transfer content between their smartphone and their PC. This feature reminds us of the famous AirDrop app which will seem familiar to so many of you. We will only need a Wi-Fi connection to be able to use Quick Share and continue to break down the barriers between our smartphone and our computer.

Although “Your Phone” offers interesting functions such as access to photos on our smartphone from the PC, access to notifications or the possibility of using applications from our smartphone on our PC via screen mirroring. , Quick Share will allow us to go even further. Thanks to the Samsung app, we can drag and drop files from one device to another with ease, greatly facilitating our workflow.

