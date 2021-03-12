Sánchez “already has in mind” the candidate for the Madrid elections and the “surprise” is announced

Updated: Friday, March 12, 2021 11:42 AM

The PSOE and La Moncloa are already preparing for the elections in Madrid on May 4, if the no-confidence motions fail, and Ángel Gabilondo is not in the equation.

This is assured by socialist sources, who announce “surprise” and that Pedro Sánchez “already has the head of the list” in his head.

Although the Socialist spokesman in the Assembly has transferred his predisposition to return to lead the candidacy of the PSOE-M, in the leadership of the party they believe that their political time is over and that they need a new impetus .

Thus, the Prime Minister already has in mind a candidate “known”, a reference and who would not need “pre-electoral filming”, since he would be sufficiently known to the voters.

“Something is preparing around this candidacy”, say socialist sources.

On the other hand, it is excluded that the President of the Senate (and Member of the Assembly), Pilar Llop, is the candidate.