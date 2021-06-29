Sánchez and Aragonès meet a week after the pardons and with the dialogue table for the fundamental conflict of independence

Posted: Tuesday June 29 2021 7:16 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, played a role in a meeting with the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, in the Moncloa complex. A meeting which takes place only a week after the granting of pardons to the independence politicians who participated in the process and who have already been released. Precisely, the Chief Executive will present himself this Wednesday at the Congress of Deputies to report on the nine graces and respond to the rest of the parliamentary groups.

The government comes with the intention that the date of this bilateral meeting begins with the dialogue table that deals with the conflict of independence in Catalonia, as well as a pact on the methodology to be followed and the content to be discussed. Aragonès himself expressed, a few minutes before the appointment, his priority: “Reactivate sincere dialogue and negotiation with the State”.

This is how the president whitewashed it in a message on Twitter: “It is time to act, not to resign. Catalonia demands amnesty and self-determination. And the immediate end of the repression. the priority, knowing where we come from, where we are and where we want to go. We understood it well ”.

For their part, sources from Moncloa indicate to LaSexta that the President of the Government intends to focus the meeting “on the economy and on the problems which really concern the Catalans”.