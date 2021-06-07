Sánchez and Aragonès, together for the first time in Barcelona and with the decision of grace expected before the summer

Posted: Monday June 07, 2021 12:15 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, coincide in Barcelona during the ceremony of the presentation of the commemorative medal of the 250th anniversary of Foment del Treball to the editor-in-chief and president of the Godó Group, Javier Godó .

This is the first meeting between the two after the phone conversation they had last Friday. A call of about 40 minutes during which Sánchez and Aragonés met in Moncloa that same month of June. Thus, the President of the Generalitat insisted this Saturday on the fact that they must face “with courage a political solution to a political problem, and bring the conflict out of the courts”. According to him, this courage passes through a dialogue table for which he sets a goal: “This is the beginning of the negotiation and defense of amnesty and self-determination.

Precisely today of the Government they confirm the possibility that the pardons to the prisoners of the process are ready in summer. The Minister of Territorial Policy and Civil Service Miquel Iceta defended the pardon measure as a “sane enough” bet for “reconciliation” and hinted that the decision on his concession would be ready before the summer. Something we were already advancing in laSexta from PSOE sources a few days ago. The decision could be known before the second half of July.

“If we are committed to reconciliation, it is a very sensible decision”

“I think so, but my father said that to believe is not to know and since it is not up to me … But I do not think it will take long”, explained Iceta in an interview on Cadena SER when he was asked about the possible pardon for the tried prisoners. Thus, and recalling the declarations of the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, the minister defended the need for “a reunion and a return to politics”. the measure of grace “may help”. “We are obliged to wait and see what the Minister of Justice’s proposal is, but if we are committed to reconciliation, it is a fairly sensible decision”, a- he insisted.

The Vice-President and Minister of the Economy, Nadia Calviño, spoke in the same direction. “Three years ago, we witnessed a train accident which led to a collective failure which increased social tensions and created a rupture and mistrust. We do not have to go back to this failed strategy.” “We must find solutions to achieve harmony in Catalonia,” he insisted.

A concord to give stability and “to get out of the economic crisis without inequalities” that Catalan businessmen also defend. “Anything they can offer to make normalcy between the two governments a reality seems correct to us. It will benefit the economy,” said Josep Sánchez Llibre, president of the Catalan employers’ association.

Más País frontman Íñigo Errejón spoke about it today in an interview with RNE. Recall that this pardon is a “perfectly constitutional” mechanism and guarantees that if the granting of pardons helps in the political conflict in Catalonia, the government will have the support of its formation, although it expects them to make a decision “without thinking about the polls.”

Errejón also took the opportunity to compare the concentration called against the granting of pardon to the “tried” prisoners of the Plaza de Colón with the collection of signatures of the Popular Party against the Statute which led to a “dead end” and that he considers that the Spaniards continue to pay.

From the opposition, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos maintain their offensive. This Wednesday in Congress, they will devote a good part of their questions to the possible granting of pardons, a measure against which the three parties will protest on Sunday by attending the demonstration convened in the Plaza de Colón by the civic platform Unión 78.

In addition, the “popular” will address an interpellation to the government to specify if it will grant this measure of pardon and specify if it will reform the offense of sedition in the Penal Code “as a political payment to its secessionists”. A debate which will lead to a motion that the “popular” will put to the vote in plenary session the following week.