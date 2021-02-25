Sánchez and Iglesias meet next week after the latest clashes in the coalition government

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will meet with United We Can second vice-president and leader Pablo Iglesias next week after weeks of tensions and differences within the coalition government.

This was confirmed by sources from Moncloa to LaSexta. Specifically, the meeting was agreed in a conversation ahead of Tuesday’s Council of Ministers, in which Sánchez and Iglesias exchanged impressions. The leader of the purple formation himself confirmed this Wednesday at the gates of Congress that the meeting will be held in the coming days.

The meeting takes place after the two members of the government have staged multiple clashes in recent days. Issues such as the regulation of rental prices, freedom of speech, pensions or the PSOE equal treatment law – known as the “Zerolo law”, which Podemos criticized for the “unfair performance” Socialists by presenting it unfairly “unilaterally” – have highlighted certain differences between the two parties.

However, this meeting takes place in a new context of tension reduction. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday, Pedro Sánchez himself sent a message to his members of the executive: “Let us also show that in these differences lies the strength of Spain,” he told his colleagues. of the hemicycle. Also, in a friendly tone, he asked United We Can spokesman Pablo Echenique to “lower the decibels” of criticism and tension.

Precisely, despite the rapprochement between the two parties in the last hours, Echenique also remarked in the hemicycle that if the PSOE did not modify some of its positions, the coalition government would be in danger: “Whether to take or not those brave and efficient ones. measurements will not. We are only risking the future of the coalition, we are risking the future of our country, ”the spokesperson said.

From now on, the relationship between the two formations intends to move towards a less tumultuous moment. For example, sources from Moncloa assure that the most complicated part of the new RTVE management deal was convincing United We can negotiate with the PP. But the tone was positive, referring to the fact that other political formations, such as the PNV, were also part of the pact.