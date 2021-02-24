Sánchez announces an 11 billion aid package for companies, SMEs and the self-employed

Updated: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 9:38 AM

Published on: 02/24/2021 9:12 AM

The government will approve an aid package of 11 billion euros to strengthen the economy of businesses, SMEs and the self-employed, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by Pedro Sánchez during an appearance in Congress in which he took stock of the state of alert, in effect until May 9.

The government’s goal with this new investment is “to continue to support sectors that were competitive before the pandemic”, such as hotels, restaurants, tourism and small businesses. “They are 11,000 million to strengthen the solvency of their balance sheets and so that they can resume their economic activity”, added the president in this regard.

The executive aims, in addition to “saving businesses and jobs” affected by this health situation, to promote economic activity to “bend the curve of the crisis”. In this sense, Sánchez insisted on “the seriousness and security of public accounts” and mentioned his intention to “modernize our economy” in the near future.

