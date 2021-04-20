Sánchez announces Spain to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America when health emergency permits

Andorra la Vella

Published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 11:21

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will announce that Spain will make COVID-19 vaccines available to Latin America as soon as the conditions of the health emergency allow.

As learned by LaSexta, Sánchez’s reasoning is that, as a sign of the country’s “commitment” and “solidarity” with the Ibero-American community, it is necessary to share the serums against the coronavirus with the countries that need it most.

To do this, the president wants to coordinate with the European Union so that the injectables arrive as quickly as possible.

This measure will be announced tomorrow in Andorra, where the XXVII Ibero-American Summit is being held, which is being held in a mixed format, with the presence of Spain, Portugal, Andorra, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala and the stay in person.

This is the first time that Ibero-American leaders have met since the start of the pandemic and the summit will focus on vaccines and their universal access in the subcontinent. There will be two notable absences: Cuban leader Miguel Díaz Canel and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be missing.