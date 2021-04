Sánchez announces that he is extending the measures of the decrees on evictions and rental of housing by three months

Publication: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 09:14

Government President Pedro Sánchez announced during his appearance in Congress that the government would extend for three months all eviction and rental measures, which were no longer in effect on May 1.

“We are committed to leaving no one behind, the government is committed to the Constitution,” noted the chief executive.