Sánchez announces that health personnel and those in their sixties will receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Wednesday in Ankara that health personnel and people from 60 to 69 year-olds will receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The announcement, made together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, comes after the Vaccine Report – the group of experts that sets the guidelines of the vaccination strategy – has agreed to take the step in the face of growing evidence that over the course of Of the months the levels of antibodies fall in immunized people, which makes them more prone to contract the infection even if it is mild. “Now the proposal is going to be taken to the Public Health Commission and we are going to work with the autonomous communities to continue advancing in the protection of these groups,” Sánchez explained.

The Commission has already had agreed on October 5 to administer the booster dose to those older than 70 and to people living in residences (about seven million citizens). Three weeks later, he made the same decision for the two million people immunized with Janssen’s single-dose vaccine. These groups, which have begun to receive the reinforcement puncture in these days, will now be added the 5.2 million people in their sixties residing in Spain and the 1.7 million health and social-health workers. In total, the third dose has already been recommended for some 16 million people, just over a third of the total population of Spain.

Sánchez has valued the good vaccine coverage data achieved in Spain. “The incidence is frankly lower than what is happening in other parts of Europe. We are seeing that we have low levels of hospital occupancy and ICU beds. With prudence and humility, it must be remembered that Spain is one of the countries with the highest vaccination rates. The 88, 8% of the population over 12 years is vaccinated with the full schedule, so we are much better than a year to be able to address any rebound that may occur in covid in our country “, has defended the President of the Government from Turkey, on the situation of covid in Spain.

Pfizer or Moderna

All third doses administered will be of a messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). In the age group from 60 to 69 years, who have been immunized mostly with AstraZeneca, this will mean changing serum, the so-called heterologous pattern. Published studies have shown that this regimen is safe and offers similar levels of protection, in some cases even higher, than when the same serum is used. Health personnel were already vaccinated at the beginning of the year with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

In recent days, experts have been recommending the use of the third dose in a growing percentage of the population. With the first two doses, according to studies, the healthy population – not the immunosuppressed or those of older age – continues to be protected against serious illness or death in more than 90% of cases . But the decrease in antibodies observed makes her more susceptible to an infection, even a mild one. This, in turn, has the disadvantage that it facilitates the circulation of the virus and the contagion to new people, something especially delicate among health personnel. The third dose produces a significant surge in antibodies that helps reduce these processes.