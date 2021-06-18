Sánchez announces that the mask will no longer be mandatory outdoors from June 26

Technology
Related Articles
Language learning, a trend in Spain during childbirth
January 24, 2021
9 Pakistani terrorists killed in fierce Afghanistan airstrike, many Taliban also killed – Afghan Air Force airstrike killed 9 Pakistani terrorists in Nimroz province, many Taliban fighters also died
January 11, 2021
Chinese spacecraft moves towards Earth with lunar soil, will land in three days – Chinese Chang’e-5 orbiter-turner spacecraft extended towards Earth with lunar soil, will land in three days
December 13, 2020
Coronavirus sparked demand for this worker profile
December 5, 2020
b 52 bombers iran Israel: Video: Israeli fighter jets flew with American nuclear bombers B-52, severe warning to Iran – American b 52 bombers fly over the Middle East to warn Iran by the army
March 8, 2021
New HP Elite Folio with ARM processor and 5G connectivity
January 11, 2021