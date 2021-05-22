Sánchez announces the departure of 10,000 million euros of European funds to rural Spain

Published: Saturday May 22, 2021 12:53 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presented his plan of 130 measures ‘The peoples with a future: a plan for the cohesion and the transformation of the country’, which will have an investment of 10 000 million euros of European funds, ” 10% of the transformation and resilience plan that we are going to implement over the next 6 years ”, according to the president.

Sánchez identified depopulation as a “demographic challenge” and chose to move forward in a process of transformation “that leaves no one behind”.

From an act at La Moncloa Palace in front of hundreds of mayors, the fourth vice-president, Teresa Ribera, rural entrepreneurs and professionals in the field, Sánchez made a statement in favor of the defense of the rural world and the fight against depopulation.

“Our fight against depopulation and the rural is sincere, determined and committed to the end”, proclaimed the Director General during his speech in which he presented the axes of the ambitious plan for rural Spain.

As stated by the President, the axes of this plan also aim to guarantee equal rights and gender equality in these areas. The main objectives are therefore to guarantee this equality and to create entrepreneurial opportunities in these areas, also in the area of ​​decarbonization and the fight against climate change, an aspect which, according to her, must lead rural Spain.

According to data from the European Union, 42% of Spanish cities are threatened with depopulation. The situation has been dramatic since 1997, when Spain began to lose its population. A reality, said Sánchez, “hard and sad”: “We want shared peoples, not abandoned, and the demographic challenge must fight against population loss and dispersion, among other factors.

Some of the measures taken by Sánchez are the deployment of 5G networks, the creation of innovative initiatives to attract young talents such as the Eramus rural program, the improvement of connectivity or the promotion of the creation of public centers and hospitals. and the transformation of the justice of the peace courts.