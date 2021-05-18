Sánchez assures that his “priority at the moment is to bring back normalcy to Ceuta”

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 09:59

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, indicated on Tuesday that his “priority” is the return to normality in Ceuta, after yesterday approximately 6,000 people crossed the border with Morocco to go to the autonomous city.

“My priority right now is to bring normalcy to Ceuta,” Sánchez said in a message shared on his Twitter account. As laSexta learned, the chief executive telephoned the presidents of Ceuta and Melilla to inquire about the situation.

“Its citizens must know that they have the absolute support of the Spanish government and the utmost firmness to ensure their security and defend their integrity as a part of the country in the face of any challenge,” insisted the president.

Moncloa canceled Sánchez’s planned trip to Paris, where he would attend an Africa finance summit and make an institutional statement on the migration crisis after the Council of Ministers meeting.

The events in Ceuta and Melilla will be assessed at the cabinet meeting, the presidency reported.